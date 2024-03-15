Jerry O'Connell's 'The Talk' Being Canceled? Questions Raised After CBS Reveals New Daytime Soap | lovebscott.com

CBS announced some promising news for the future of daytime dramas last week when it revealed plans to develop a new sudser that would follow the lives of a wealthy Black family in a posh, gated community.

CBS’ latest announcement of soap opera veteran Michele Val Jean’s new sudser centered around a wealthy Black family has many fearing that Jerry O’Connell’s daytime talk show The Talk might be on the chopping block, RadarOnline.com has learned. With tanking ratings and a major management shakeup, cutting the syndicated program might be the only viable move for the network.

Val Jean — who’s written over 2,000 episodes of daytime classics like The Bold & The Beautiful and General Hospital — is back with The Gates. The new soap has several recognizable industry names tied to it, signaling it’ll likely be a hit, especially considering there are only four daytime dramas in existence.

While Val Jean will serve as writer and showrunner, she’ll also be executive producer alongside CBS Studios NAACP Venture President Sheila Ducksworth, Leon Russell, Derrick Johnson, and Kimberly Doebereiner, reports Deadline.

Despite announcing the soap addition, CBS did not reveal how long each episode would be or where it would fit on the network’s lineup schedule if it’s picked up for a series — and there’s only one move that makes sense, at least for now.

The Young and the Restless is currently ranked number one in daytime dramas and was just picked up for four more seasons so that’s out.

The Bold and the Beautiful is also doing exceptionally well in the ratings category, ranking number two in daytime soaps. The show has also been renewed through Fall 2025.

Both of CBS’ game shows Let’s Make a Deal or The Price is Right are likely safe since they bring in solid ratings — leaving all eyes on The Talk, which has shown a decline in viewers for quite some time.

The show, helmed by O’Connell, is the lowest-rated show on the CBS daytime lineup. It’s now in the 14th season and has undergone major changes in front of and behind the camera.

The network recently brought Rob Crabbe over to help the failing program. He was the executive producer of The Late Late Show with James Corden and has already made improvements but he needs more time to make a true change — and he might be running out of time.

The Talk continues to be down double digits in the key 18-49 age demographic. It’s also the third most-watched daytime talk show, trailing behind The View and Live! With Kelly and Mark.

CBS has yet to announce if The Talk has been picked up for a 15th season.

