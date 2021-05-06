Bebe Rexha Opens up About Being Sexually Fluid [Photos]

Bebe Rexha is getting real about her sexuality.

via: GMA

In a new interview with Gay Times, the singer says she considers herself sexually fluid.

“Have I gone out with girls before? Yes. Have I dated girls? Yes, I have. And famous ones, but I’m not naming them,” Rexha shared. “Even though people would be living for it – no!”

“Have I fallen in love with a girl before? Yes,” she continued. “But right now, I’m in a relationship with a guy.”

However, she stops short of putting a label on herself, saying instead that she believes sexuality is “a scale.” She says her attraction is based on “whoever inspires [her]” in the moment.

“It’s just so hard because everybody wants to put people in boxes and I don’t like boxes, as you can tell with my music,” she said. “Like, I don’t like boxes whatsoever.”

The singer said she’s started to open up more about her sexuality because of the support she’s received from queer fans.

“I can’t tell you how many people told me that they came out to their parents and got kicked out and saved up all their money to come to [my] tour,” she said.. “… Like, I didn’t realize my music could do that, that it actually could give people strength.”

The singer is clear that she will not label her sexuality. “I consider myself fluid. Until I find ‘the one,'” she said. “I can’t just say what I am. I just want to find someone I love and who loves me – and I don’t care if that’s a boy or a girl.”

Rexha’s new album, “Better Mistakes,” is out May 7.