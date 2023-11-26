Too Bad: Derek Chauvin’s Family Kept in Dark After Prison Stabbing, Lawyer Says

Derek Chauvin’s family is angry they learned from the media their imprisoned son was stabbed and not from prison officials.

via: Daily Beast

“As an outsider, I view this lack of communication with his attorneys and family members as completely outrageous,” Chauvin’s attorney Gregory Erickson told the Associated Press. “It appears to be indicative of a poorly run facility and indicates how Derek’s assault was allowed to happen.” George Floyd’s brother, Terrence Floyd, told the Associated Press that he wouldn’t wish the stabbing on anyone, but that he wasn’t going to dwell on it: “I’m not going to give my energy towards anything that happens within those four walls—because my energy went towards getting him in those four walls. Whatever happens in those four walls, I don’t really have any feelings about it.”

TMZ adds Carolyn Pawlenty, the mother of the cop who murdered George Floyd, told Alpha News, “How the hell do these news agencies know and his own mother doesn’t even know?” She adds the prison had an emergency contact number — her number — but no one called.

She went on … “I can’t even think what to say. I haven’t been to bed and made a path in my kitchen and living room floor by pacing.”

Minneapolis police chief, Brian O’Hara told Minnesota news station KSTP Chauvin was “in stable condition and is expected to survive.”