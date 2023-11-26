Tiffany Haddish Addresses New DUI Arrest in Audio of Laugh Factory Set

Hours after she was arrested on suspicion of DUI, Tiffany Haddish addressed the incident during a comedy set Friday at the Laugh Factory in Long Beach, California.

According to audio obtained by TMZ, an audience member eagerly asked the “Girls Trip” star, 43, about her early Friday morning arrest in Beverly Hills. She was allegedly found asleep at the wheel while the car engine was still running.

“What happened last night?” Haddish repeated “Ah, damn.”

“You tell me,” she continued. “I don’t know.”

Haddish joked that her prayers to be with a man in uniform had certainly been answered.

