'The Kardashians' Renewed for 20 More Episodes at Hulu | www.lovebscott.com

‘The Kardashians’ is returning to Hulu for one — maybe two — more seasons.

The streamer has ordered 20 more episodes just a day ahead of the show’s fifth season finale.

via THR:

What’s not clear yet is how, or if, those 20 episodes will be divided up. The five seasons of The Kardashians have all run for 10 episodes since the family moved its on-camera life to Hulu after 14 years and 20 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E! If that pattern holds, the 20 episodes would mean two more seasons, but there’s no firm plan in place yet.

Season five of The Kardashians premiered on May 23. Hulu says the season premiere was its most watched unscripted premiere of the year so far, both on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ and Star+ in international markets (though per usual with most streamers, detailed viewing data isn’t being shared).

Season five of the series was filmed in late 2023 and dealt with (among other things), Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s pregnancy complications, a health scare for matriarch Kris Jenner and the usual doses of intrafamily drama.

Fulwell 73’s Ben Winston executive produces The Kardashians with Emma Conway, Elizabeth Jones and showrunner Danielle King. Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are also EPs.

Great for them, but we’re going to need for the ladies to find some new stories — we can’t do 20 more episodes of fittings and fashion weeks.