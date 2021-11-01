‘Atlanta’ Season 3 Trailer: Donald Glover Releases Cryptic Teaser of Paper Boi’s Ascent [Video]

Are you ready for the return of ‘Atlanta’?

Donald Glover released a Halloween surprise for fans of the show — the first glimpse of Season 3.

via Variety:

In a tweet titled “Happy Halloween,” Glover pointed to a site named Gilga.com, which displayed a minute long trailer of the new season. Alongside stark imagery and Sun Ra’s haunting “It’s After the End of the World,” the trailer focuses on a shot of Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) wearing a shirt reading “FAKE” in front of servants facing the wall. The trailer ends by teasing a 2022 release.

In September 2020, FX Networks and FX Productions chairman John Landgraf said “Atlanta” faced a pandemic-forced production shutdown that pushed its release date back from 2021. The third and fourth seasons of “Atlanta” were shot and written together, with one season set in Atlanta while the other takes place in Europe.

Glover has been busy as of late, signing an eight-figure overall deal with Amazon Studios in February. He also released his fourth studio album under the Childish Gambino moniker, “3.15.20,” in March 2020.

He spoke at a 2018 Emmys FYC screening and panel event about his vision for the third season of “Atlanta.”

“I align the seasons I think, to me, like Kanye records,” he said. “I feel like this is our ‘Graduation.’ This is probably our most accessible but also the realest — an honest version of it — and I feel like the most enjoyable, like the third album. We were all on iMessage together and kind of talking about it, and I think people were really hungry to like beat ourselves, which is great.”

Watch the trailer below.