Cardi B Says Rappers Who Do Drugs Ruined The Club Experience With Sad Songs [Video]

Cardi B has some thoughts about the music being played in the clubs these days and feels she’s what the club scene is currently missing.

via: Revolt

During a recent Instagram Live session, the Invasion of Privacy rapper spoke about how the music that we hear — specifically during the party scene — all sounds the same. “I know what niggas is missing in the club. Me!” she said. “They missing me, they missing my music. And now that I’m in the game and everything and I be seeing all these muthafuckas on Twitter like, ‘You need to have rap, you need to have bars, you need to have this…’ I want to make music to turn the fuck up. ’Cause when I go to the club, that’s what niggas wanna hear. Niggas ain’t hearing no — I feel like we keep hearing the same song over and over and over again.”

Cardi also talked about how rappers today consume too many drugs, especially marijuana and lean, and only make “slow shit” for the clubs.

“These rappers nowadays, all of them wanna die,” the “I Like It” emcee added. “They all wanna die. All these niggas need to stop doing lean and smoking weed. You know, this the thing about these rappers, right? They get money and they start buying too much muthafuckin’ weed, and too much lean and they make that slow shit. The club need me. The strippers need me. The hoes need me. The muthafuckin’ get money niggas need me. I wanna shake my ass!”

If there’s one thing for sure, it’s that Cardi knows how to make a club banger. Earlier this year, “Bodak Yellow,” the Bronx native’s breakout No. 1 hit, became certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) after selling more than 10 million units. She became the first female rapper to have a diamond single.

Some of her other club hits, such as “WAP” and “Up,” also hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and spent many weeks on the chart.

It’s unclear when she’ll be dropping her sophomore album, the follow-up to her debut, Invasion of Privacy, but she did become a mother of two recently, which is likely putting off the LP for a little while.