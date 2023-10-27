ASAP Bari Declares JT, Lil Uzi Vert Feud Was Over Ice Spice: “Stop Lying”

During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, JT spoke on her infamous phone-throw at the 2023 BET Awards.

via: Vibe

The rapper detailed that Uzi gave her seat away to owner of VLone, ASAP Bari, and refused to ask him to move when she returned to sit down.

“You should have made sure I had that seat,” she said to Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy. “It was never about another artist.” She then went on to say that Bari should have known to give up the seat, which caused her to throw her phone at Uzi.

In response, Bari went off on his Instagram, telling JT to “stop lying” about her reasons for getting mad at the “I Just Wanna Rock” artist.

On Thursday (Oct. 26), he posted a screenshot of JT’s interview with an overlay caption that read, “He ain’t want you [sitting] there dumb bi**h. Stop lying. She was really mad about Ice Spice not about me. She called him a groupie cause he was sitting next to her.”

Taking a shot at the Miami duo’s latest album RAW, he added “bi**h sold 6k talking about me,” referring he LP’s projected first-week sales.

JT seemingly responded to his post on X with, “Hoe a** ni**as be so jealous of bi**hes!”