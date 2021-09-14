Apple Announces iPhone 13, All-New iPad, Apple Watch Series 7 and More

Are you ready to get a new iPhone?

At today’s California Streaming event, Apple announced the next-generation iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch — among a few other things.

The iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max — don’t include any groundbreaking design changes or features — they’re largely the same phones from last year.

Check out what was announced today below via IGN;

iPad 9th Gen

Apple surprised us by kicking off its California Streaming event with a new iPad powered by a new A13 Bionic processor. According to Apple, this new chip will deliver 20% better performance, making it 3x faster than a Chromebook and 6x faster than “the best-selling Android tablet.” Additionally, these new iPads come with a 12MP, 122-degree ultrawide angle selfie camera so users can take advantage of iPadOS 15’s new center stage feature that makes video calls more dynamic by following you as you move around the room.

The iPad 9th Gen will be available for order today and ship next week. 64GB models start at $329 so you get double the storage over the last generation. Educational users will be able to purchase the latest iPad for a slight discount at $299.

iPad Mini 6th Gen

Apple also announced a new 6th Gen iPad Mini that’s basically the latest iPad Air shrunken down from an 11-inch tablet to an 8.3-inch device. It comes rocking the latest A15 Bionic processor that promises 40% faster CPU performance and 80% better graphics performance. Apple’s newest and smallest tablet also features new 12MP cameras on the front and back, the front-facing one of course powers center stage for dynamic FaceTime calls.

The iPad Mini 6th Gen starts at $499 and it’s available for order starting now with units shipping next week.

Apple Watch Series 7

The new Apple Watch Series 7 features slimmer 1.7mm bezels and a rounded screen that makes the transition between the display and casing even more seamless. What’s more, the always-on display is 70% brighter.

That new 20% larger screen area allows users to push information to the very edges of the display. It can even fit a full-on QWERTY keyboard so users can type messages from their wrist – if that’s the sort of thing you want to do that is. The larger screens also mean bigger watch sizes, so the 40mm size is now up to 41mm, and the larger 44mm size has been bumped up to 45mm.

The Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $399 and will be available later this fall.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini

Here’s the iPhone 13 we’ve all been waiting for and as the rumors suggested it features a 20% smaller notch. That means you get to experience more of the iPhone 13 bight and beautiful 1200-nit Super Retina XDR display.

The iPhone 13 also features Apple’s latest A15 Bionic processor equipped with a 6-core CPU (with two high performance, and four high-efficiency cores) and 4-core GPU. Apple claims its newest chip delivers 50% faster CPU and 30% faster GPU performance and than its Android competition.

The iPhone 13 also brings plenty of camera improvements. First up the main 12MP wide-angle camera features a larger 1.7µm sensor that can capture 50% more light for dramatically better dynamic range and better low-light photography. The main camera also now sports optical image stabilization.

The Ultrawide angle camera meanwhile offers a larger f2.4 aperture to let more light in. Additionally, the new cameras support a new cinematic mode so you can rack focus between subjects while shooting video.

As with last year’s iPhone models, Apple’s latest handsets will come in two sizes with a 6.1-inch iPhone 13 and a smaller 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini.

Lastly, the iPhone 13 series offers more battery life. Expect 90 minutes longer run time on the iPhone 13 Mini. The regular-sized iPhone 13 should last 2.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 13 starts at $829 and the smaller 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini pricing starts at $729. Both phones are available for preorder starting later this Friday, September 17, and will ship on September 24th.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

Last but not least Apple announced the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max with high refresh rate 120Hz displays, a smaller notch, and greatly improved cameras. Easily the biggest improvement to the iPhone 13 Pro line is the new ProMotion display that can go up as high as 120Hz. The iPhone 13 intelligently scales its refresh rate to match the motion of your swipes, so you’re just looking at a static image it’ll stay at 10Hz and if you swipe quickly it’ll jump to 120Hz. The iPhone 13 Pro’s display is also much brighter with a maximum 1000-nit brightness and it also gets the same 20% smaller notch as the non-Pro iPhone 13.

The iPhone 13 also features Apple’s latest A15 Bionic processor with its revised two high performance and four high-efficiency cores. Internally, Apple has also increased the maximum storage space to 1TB.

Moving onto cameras, the iPhone 13 Pro features Apple’s first-ever 3x optical zoom for a 77mm telephoto equivalent lens. Night time photographers will also love the 92% low light improvement on the ultrawide and 2.2x low light improvement on the wide-angle camera. A new macro photography mode will also allow users to shoot super up close – as close as 2cm – with the ultrawide camera. Lastly, Smart HDR 4 adds the ability to change photographic profiles for different looks.

Users will also be able to shoot in Cinematic Mode to shift focus, but the iPhone 13 Pro adds the extra ability to change focus after you’ve shot the video thanks to the way it creates a depth map while recording. The iPhone 13 Pro family also uniquely has a ProRes 4K30 video shooting mode that’s sure to chew through your phone storage but in exchange, you can minutely tune the look of your videos.

Battery improvements also come to Apple’s flagships with the iPhone 13 Pro now promising to last more than 1.5 hours longer than 12 Pro and the 13 Pro Max will run for 2.5 hours longer than the 12 Pro Max.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro will retail for $999 and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1,099. Both models will be available for preorder starting Friday and release on September 24th.

Get your coins ready!