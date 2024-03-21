Annemarie Wiley Announces She Won't Be Returning to 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills': 'I Am Disappointed' | lovebscott.com



Controversial newbie Annemarie Wiley took to Instagram to announce that she wasn’t asked to return to ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ for season 14.

In a lengthy statement, the nurse anesthetist expressed her disappointment in how her rookie season went and how fans didn’t get to see the ‘real’ her.

Annemarie’s husband, Marcellus Wiley, is currently facing sexual assault allegations — but it’s unclear of that factored in to why she won’t be returning to the show.