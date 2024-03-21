Erykah Badu Calls on Jay-Z to Call Off the Beyhive After throwing a Little Shade at Beyoncé | lovebscott.com

Erykah Badu came for Beyoncé — and the Hive is coming for her.

via EW:

The image featured Beyoncé naked, save for a red, white, and blue a sash bearing the family name Beyincé. But Badu took umbrage with Bey’s hairstyle: long braids with colorful beads, which seemed a bit too similar to a look she’s sported in the not-so-distant past. Badu reposted the Cowboy Carter image in her IG Stories, with the simple, shady caption of “Hmmm.”

Now, the fact that anyone could catch wind of that slight snuggled amid Badu’s dozens of other Stories including promos for her own weed tray and a Instagram Reel of a dog in shiny cowboy boots would be surprising…were this just “anyone.” But this is the BeyHive. They can and will sniff out any negative Beyoncé commentary then hunt it down to the ends of the internet.

Badu found that out the hard way, taking to the social media site f.k.a. Twitter to try and get Bey’s husband Jay-Z to do something about all these damn bees like she’s Macaulay Culkin in My Girl.

“To Jay Z . Say somethin’ Jay. You gone let this woman and these bees do this to me??” Badu tweeted with a laughing emoji.

This isn’t the first time Badu has come for Beyoncé and what Badu assumed was Bey’s appropriation of her style. Last summer, Badu accused Bey of jacking her big shiny hat game, remarking, “I guess I’m everybody stylist” in a similarly shady IG Story.

Though Jay-Z has yet to weigh in — and he will not as he’s still on shaky ground with the BeyHive since Lemonade — Beyoncé’s longtime publicist Yvette Schure fired off a shady Instagram post of her own featuring a slideshow of braided Bey through the years, accompanied by the caption, “She slays. She slays. Now. Then. Always. #criticswithoutcredentials.”