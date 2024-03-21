Meghan Trainor Says She's Getting 'Fit' for Upcoming Tour: 'I Want to Feel Good When I'm Dancing and Singing' | lovebscott.com

Meghan Trainor is getting ready to go on the road and plans on bringing her best self to the stage.

via People:

On Wednesday, PEOPLE spoke exclusively to the “Been Like This” singer at Audacy’s Leading Ladies event, presented by Olay Body, at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn.

To coincide with her new single, which features T-Pain, Trainor has a new album that will place her back in the tour sphere for the first time in seven years.

When asked about how it feels to headline The Timeless Tour later this year after so much time off, the “All About That Bass” hitmaker kept things on a positive note.

“I’m feeling fit. I’ve never been so fit,” she tells PEOPLE, adding that her family is on board to help get herself tour-ready.

Trainor tied the knot with husband Daryl Sabara in December 2018, and the couple shares two children — sons Riley, 3, and Barry, who was born in July 2023.

“I already told my household. I was like, ‘I am training for the Olympics, okay?’ I want to train and eat clean, and feel good when I’m dancing and singing. I don’t wanna be so winded, because right now, I’m winded,” she says.

The Grammy-winning pop star also pointed out that her upcoming album Timeless will be released on Sabara’s birthday on June 14.

“You’re welcome,” the mother of two adds, suggesting her project is a gift to him.

She also joked that she’ll probably be “busy” on his birthday promoting her album.

However, Trainor assured fans that “he gets it,” and also shared that he was present and showing his support for her at the event on Wednesday.

Seconds later, the Spy Kids alum joined his wife just in time for the couple to begin discussing the possibility of expanding their family.

“We’re gonna have two more kids,” she said, as he agreed.

The singer has long been open about wanting more children. In December 2022, Trainor told PEOPLE that her hope for 2023 was to be pregnant. “I’m trying to make four children,” she said at the time.

Is she soft-launching her Ozempic era? It sounds like it.