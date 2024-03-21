iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Ludacris to Host, Beyoncé to Receive Innovator Award | lovebscott.com

Ludacris will be hosting and taking the stage for a performance at the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Awards on April 1.

via People:

“I’m looking forward to hosting the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards and sharing the stage with some of the best in music,” said Ludacris. “It will be an amazing night celebrating fan-favorite artists with special performances that fans won’t want to miss.”

Meanwhile, Beyoncé is set to receive the Innovator Award at this year’s show to celebrate her influence on pop culture, her various creative risks throughout her career, and her ability to “successfully transform [her] music,” per the press release.

The 32-time Grammy winner’s honor will arrive two days after her upcoming ninth studio album, Act II: Cowboy Carter. The 42-year-old singer first announced she was releasing a new album during a Super Bowlcommercial in February. (Additionally, during the Super Bowl, Ludacris made a surprise appearance alongside Usher for the latter’s halftime show.)

In the “Crazy in Love” singer’s announcement, the clip teased that the second act of Renaissance was set for release on March 29. Then, promptly after the commercial aired, she shared two singles from the album: “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages.”

Since then, “Texas Hold ‘Em” hit No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart, making Beyoncé the first Black female artist to ever reach the top spot on the chart.

Along with the “Cuff It” singer who will receive the Innovator Award, Cher is set to receive this year’s Icon Award with a special musical tribute.

The show also announced the “Believe” artist, 77, will be honored for “her unparalleled contributions to music and pop culture for over seven decades,” per a press release.

In addition to the tribute performance, Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and Tate McRae are all set to take the stage during the April 1 event.

For this year’s ceremony, Taylor Swift stands as the musician with the most nominations — after scoring a total of nine of them. Jelly Roll, SZA and 21 Savage trail behind her with a total of eight nominations.

Those four artists are also all in competition for song of the year along with Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Luke Combs, Miley Cyrus, Morgan Wallen, Rema and Selena Gomez and 21 Savage’s collaborators on the nominated song “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin and The Weeknd.

The upcoming show will also have five new categories: pop artist of the year, pop song of the year, K-pop artist of the year, K-pop song of the year and best new artist (K-pop).

Voting has begun and will run until March 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT. for a select few categories — including best lyrics, best music video, best fan army, social star award, favorite tour photographer, TikTok bop of the year, favorite on screen, favorite tour style and favorite debut album. Fans can vote by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live on April 1 from the Dolby Theatre at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.