'RHOP' Star Karen Huger Breaks Silence on DUI and Car Crash, Cites Emotional State | lovebscott.com

Karen Huger was charged with driving under the influence following a car crash on Tuesday night.The 60-year-old star of The Real Housewives of Potomac was behind the wheel of her 2017 Maserati when she was intercepted by the Montgomery County Police Department in Maryland around 11:50 p.m.

Speaking to TMZ, Huger told the outlet the following.

“Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes during this very frightening experience. I am still in shock from last nights incident, but grateful to be alive today. With the passing of my Beloved Mother, Grief comes and goes in waves, and with Mothers Day approaching it has felt more like a tsunami.”

She adds, “Last night I met a girlfriend for dinner, we talked and brought up some very emotionally sensitive topics. I was crying on my way home and saw a car heading right for me. I swerved to avoid the head-on collision, hit the divider and then a tree. I’m hurt, bruised up a bit, but so grateful I am alive! I did receive citations, one of which was unrelated to the incident which is understandable, but what was most surprising is that the car that almost hit me just drove away!”

Karen finishes by saying, “I would like to stress, it’s important to understand your emotional state when driving and may this be a reminder to all to use their seatbelts, my Mother may be my Guardian Angel but the seatbelt saved my life.”