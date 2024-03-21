Michael Jackson’s Son Blanket Takes Grandma Katherine to Court Over Estate Funds | lovebscott.com

Michael Jackson’s family is involved in a complex legal battle.

via: Page Six

Michael Jackson’s 22-year-old son, formerly known as Blanket, filed to block Katherine Jackson from using the late King of Pop’s estate money to fund an ongoing legal battle, according to TMZ.

The outlet reported Wednesday that while Bigi had previously teamed up with Katherine, 93, against the executors of Michael’s estate, he switched gears after a court ruling earlier this month.

At the time, the judge sided with the executors over using the “Thriller” singer’s money for an undisclosed business deal.

Now that Katherine is appealing this decision, her grandson is no longer on board, as he reportedly believes it is unlikely she will win.

Bigi is Michael’s youngest son, arriving via surrogate in 2002 to join older siblings Prince and Paris.

Although Bigi has primarily remained out of the limelight over the years, he made headlines for a rare outing last week.

Bigi, who sported a “Star Wars” graphic tee, looked all grown up while out and about in Los Angeles on March 14.

His short film “Rochelles” won the Best Drama Award at the 2024 Santa Monica Film Festival.

Prince celebrated his brother’s success in a February Instagram Story post while shouting out Bigi’s 22nd birthday.

“Bro is killing it,” he gushed at the time. “Chasing his dreams and winning awards. HBD yo!”