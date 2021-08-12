Andre Drummond Saves 2-Year-Old Son Who Fell Into Backyard Pool: 'A Parents Worst Nightmare' [Video]

Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond experienced every parent’s worst nightmare when his 2-year-old son, Deon, suddenly fell into his swimming pool.

On Thursday, the NBA star, 28, shared a home security video on Twitter showing the moment Drummond jumped fully clothed into a backyard pool to save his 2-year-old son, Deon.

In the video, the toddler is seen sitting on the edge of the pool with two adults surrounding the area. Seconds after Deon slips into the water, the Philadelphia 76ers player comes running and jumps into the pool to rescue his son.

“NOT ALL HEROS WEAR CAPES ?????????? A parents worst nightmare….Feat my son & I ??,” the athlete writes, adding “No one was harmed in this video.”

Drummond picks his son up out of the water and hands him off to one of the other adults outside the pool.

“Deon, no more. You don’t do that,” one of the adults says to the toddler.

The two-time All-Star, who previously played for the Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers, signed with the 76ers earlier this month. The athlete will serve as the backup to center Joel Embiid.

So glad this story had a happy ending.