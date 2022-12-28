Alleged Gervonta Davis Victim's 911 Call Released: 'He's Going to Kill Me' [Video]

The 911 call from the woman who accused Gervonta Davis of domestic violence earlier this week has been released — and according to the audio, she thought he was going to kill her.

via TMZ:

In the call, obtained by TMZ Sports, an unidentified woman begged for assistance over and over again following an alleged altercation with the star boxer at a home in Parkland, FL at around 1:25 PM.

As the operator attempted to gain more information about what was happening … the woman could hardly compose herself, screaming for help numerous times.

“I need help, please!” she said in the call. “I’m trying to go home. I have my baby in the car, and he attacked me in front of the kid. And, now he’s messing up my tires!”

A few moments later, she can be heard saying, “Please, help me! He’s going to kill me!”

The call disconnected, but she was able to call back again — telling the operator on the second go-around, “I need to go home, I’m in danger right now!”

In a separate 911 call, a woman can also be heard requesting assistance for the alleged victim … noting in her call that the woman claimed Davis had spit at her.

As we previously reported, cops say Davis had struck the woman in the face with a “closed hand type slap” in the incident — causing a small abrasion to the inside of her upper lip.

Davis was arrested at around 2:50 PM … and booked on a domestic violence battery charge. Jail records show he stayed behind bars overnight, but was eventually released on Wednesday afternoon.

28-year-old Davis is slated to fight in just 10 days — against Hector Luis Garcia in Washington D.C. It’s unclear if the bout will still go on as planned following the arrest.

Listen for yourself below.