Joycelyn Savage's Father Denies She Was Ever Pregnant With R. Kelly's Baby [Video]

Timothy Savage, Joycelyn’s father, is denying reports that she had a child with imprisoned singer R. Kelly.

“Rest assured, that’s not my granddaughter, and rest assured Joycelyn is not pregnant,” Timothy said in a video shared via Instagram.

The birth of the child was announced by Joycelyn in an Instagram post that has since been deleted.

“My baby girl Ava when you were born, my whole world shined so bright. I knew that it was no longer about me anymore it was about us. Though the world is cold, I promise to always protect you. I am so happy to be your mother & you bring me so much joy. 12.08.22,” the caption read.

Back in August, Joycelyn published a memoir in which she claimed she was pregnant.

R. Kelly’s attorneys denied her pregnancy claims at the time.

Joycelyn’s father confirmed on Instagram that his daughter has NOT given birth to a child.

“My daughter Joycelyn is not pregnant,” he said on Instagram Live. “This is 100% accurate. Rest assured. I am investigating this to the fullest, and other people are too,” he added.

What kind of scam is Joycelyn trying to run here? Check out the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timothy Savage (@timothytsavage)