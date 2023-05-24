Alabama Barker Defends Her Rap Music: ‘I’ve Been Influenced By Rap My Entire Upbringing’ [Video]

Alabama Barker, the 17-year-old daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler, took to social media in a since-deleted video to hit back at critics shaming her decision to make rap music.

via Page Six:

“I’m tired of people saying I don’t know anything about rap music, I wasn’t raised around rap music, I wasn’t anything,” she said in the clip, according to People. “So, let’s take a little field day into my life because you guys know it so well.”

The step-daughter of Kourtney Kardashian then shares a series of snaps in which she posed next to some of the biggest names in rap, including Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, and A$AP Ferg.

“Since I could walk, I was in the music industry,” she said in the now-deleted clip. “I was watching my dad perform in punk bands, rock bands, in rap concerts, everything. So, for the people that say, ‘Oh, she doesn’t know anything about rap music.”

“She didn’t grow up around rap music. Why is she doing this? Why is she doing that?’ I’ve been influenced by rap my entire upbringing and punk rock,” she added.Alabama later acknowledged her privilege, adding, “I’m beyond grateful for that and blessed. It’s not okay for people to make fun of or disrespect any culture at all.

“So, if me being a rapper bugs you, then you can just keep moving and stop commenting.”

It’s not the first time the teen was forced to hit out at critics on social media.

Earlier this month, she spoke out against those who shamed her for wearing heavy makeup.

The teen appeared in full glam to hit out at comments, captioning the short TikTok, “When Kathryn with 3 kids only waterline liner, 4 different colored blonde & Tom shows, talk about my makeup or my age.”

The TikTok was accompanied by the viral audio clip that says, “I’d tell you what you look like but you won’t like it.”

In the comments section, one fan tried to rationalize by writing, “I think people are just concerned about the over sexualization of youth in Hollywood/LA culture.”

But Alabama didn’t agree with the user, instead responding, “Well I’m doing great thank u.”

Kourtney Kardashian — come get your stepdaughter.