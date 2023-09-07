Al Pacino, 83, and Girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, Are Still Together Despite Her Filing for Physical Custody

Al Pacino and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah have renogotiated the terms of their custody agreement over their baby son Roman Pacino.

via: Page Six

“Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child, Roman,” Pacino’s rep tells Page Six exclusively.

“They are still together.”

Alfallah, 29, sparked split rumors late Wednesday after requesting physical custody of their baby boy.

In the filing, obtained by Page Six, she stated she was willing to give “reasonable visitation” rights to the “Scarface” star, 83, and requested to share legal custody, which would give him a say in decisions regarding education and medical treatment.

Alfallah is also requested Pacino pay for her legal fees and any other court-related costs.

In addition, she included a copy of a signed “voluntary declaration of parentage,” which certifies that the “Any Given Sunday” actor is Roman’s biological father.

Alfallah gave birth to Roman on June 6. He is her first child but Pacino’s fourth.

The Oscar winner also shares daughter Julie, 33, with Jan Tarrant, as well as twins Olivia and Anton, 22, with Beverly D’Angelo.

After news of Alfallah’s pregnancy broke at the end of May, sources told TMZ that Pacino had demanded a paternity test because he believed he could no longer impregnate a woman in light of medical issues.

The couple went through with the DNA test, which ultimately proved the “Heat” actor was the father.

A week later, Pacino called Alfallah’s pregnancy “very special.”

“It always has been. I’ve got many kids,” he added. “But this is really special coming at this time.”

The couple first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted grabbing dinner in April 2022, but multiple sources told Page Six the two had been quietly dating since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“She mostly dates very rich older men. … She has been with Al for some time, and they get on very well,” a source revealed at the time.

“The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father.”

The insider added that “she moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money.”