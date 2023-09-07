Drake Dug Into The Archives To Finally Confirm His ‘For All The Dogs’ Release Date

Drake has been teasing his forthcoming album For All The Dogs all summer, beginning with a QR code placed in select newspapers in late June. Him talking about the album has become something of a staple on his shows during his and 21 Savage’s ongoing It’s All A Blur Tour.

The rapper took to Instagram late Wednesday (Sept. 6) to reveal that For All the Dogs will arrive on Sept. 22.

“FOR ALL THE DOGS SEPTEMBER 22,” Drake captioned an Instagram reel featuring an archival video of his dad, Dennis Graham, going by the moniker “Cousin Dennis” and singing with a blues band on the local Toronto TV show Stormy Monday With Danny Marks in the early ’90s. “I’m Dennis Graham from Memphis, Tennessee,” Graham says to introduce himself ahead of the performance, which includes an epic harmonica solo.

Drake first teased the album and its title back in June, taking out a full-page advertisement in major outlets like the New York Post, Los Angeles Times and Houston Chronicle to promote his July poetry collection Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness, by Aubrey Drake Graham and Kenza Samir. The ad contained a QR code leading to the website titlesruineverything.com.

“I made an album to go with the book,” Drake wrote on the site at the time. “They say they miss the old Drake girl don’t tempt me. FOR ALL THE DOGS.”

This will be Drake’s eighth studio album and his first solo project since the dance-leaning Honestly, Nevermind in June 2022. He also released the joint album Her Loss with 21 Savage in November 2022. Both albums debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.