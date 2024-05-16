Halle Berry Guards Against Supernatural Evil in ‘Never Let Go’ Trailer [Video] | lovebscott.com

Halle Berry plays a mother with twin sons battling an evil spirit closing in on their wilderness home after a world-ending event in the trailer for Lionsgate‘s Never Let Go, which dropped on Thursday.

Berry and the two young actors playing her fraternal twin sons, Percy Daggs IV and Anthony B. Jenkins, are the only stars in glimpsed in the new trailer; they take shelter from an unknown entity and use a system of ropes to tether themselves to their home and each other.

“As an evil takes over the world beyond their front doorstep, the only protection for a mother (Berry) and her twin sons is their house and their family’s protective bond,” reads an official synopsis for the movie.

“Needing to stay connected at all times – even tethering themselves with ropes – they cling to one another, urging each other to never let go,” the synopsis adds. “But when one of the boys questions if the evil is real, the ties that bind them together are severed, triggering a terrifying fight for survival.”

Watch the trailer below.

SAY IT. #NeverLetGo – only in theaters September 27. pic.twitter.com/P6U8KRMjBz — Never Let Go (@neverletgo) May 16, 2024