Cardi B Explains Why She Won't be Voting in This Year's Election | lovebscott.com

Back in 2020, Cardi B interviewed Joe Biden as part of his presidential campaign. Since then, she has soured on the now-President.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Cardi stated she is not a supporter of any of the two major candidates, incumbent President Joe Biden of the Democratic Party, and his predecessor, Donald Trump of the Republican Party.

“I don’t f*ck with both of y’all n*ggas.”

Cardi went on to say that she used to see Trump as “a dire threat,” but under Biden, she felt “layers and layers of disappointment” from what she sees as domestic and foreign mismanagement.

“I feel like people got betrayed [by Biden’s administration],” Cardi B said.

“It’s just like, damn, y’all not caring about nobody. It really gets me upset that there is solutions to it. There is a solution. I know there’s a solution because you’re spending billions of dollars on any f*cking thing.”

