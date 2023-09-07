Roddy Ricch Demands Joint Custody of 3-year-old Son After Ex Accuses Him of Drug Abuse in Court War

Roddy Ricch is currently involved in a custody battle with the mother of his 3 year old son.

via: Radar Online

Ricch has demanded he be granted joint custody of the child he shares with his ex-girlfriend Alexandra Kiser, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, The Box rapper has responded to the Petition to Determine Parental Relationship filed by Kiser.

In her petition, Kiser asked the court to find that Ricch [real name: Rodrick Wayne Moore] was the father to her son. In addition, she asked for primary custody of the child and $20k per month in child support.

In court documents, Kiser accused the rapper of being an absent father who spends more time abusing a sedative called Promethazine than hanging with his kid.

Kiser said that the rapper allegedly tried to throw her and their kid out of the home he pays for. In court documents, she claimed the artist cut her off financially despite making over $10 million last year.

“(He) is a very successful and highly paid entertainer who goes by the name of Roddy Ricch. He has a net worth of approximately $25,000,000. He commands fees of $500,000 for appearances,” the filing read.

Kiser claimed that Ricch “lives his life without any regard to his parental obligation or responsibility to spend time” with the kid. “Rodrick misses important holidays with him, including this past holiday season,” Kiser said claiming he took luxury trips with friends instead.

“I was hurt to find out on Christmas Eve when he came back from his trip that he hadn’t gotten or planned anything for our son for Christmas,” she wrote.

She also claimed Ricch “regularly indulges in promethazine use” and is “gang-affiliated,” which she said “are concerns for myself and our son.”

“I am now asking for the court’s help by compelling Rodrick to uphold the promise he made to me and to grant financial support from him for myself and our son. For these reasons, I am also asking for sole custody,” she said.

Recently, Ricch was ordered to pay temporary monthly support in the amount of $24k.

Now, Ricch has fired back with the help of his powerhouse lawyer Samantha Spector. In his response, the rapper admitted he is the father of the 3-year-old.

He then requested joint legal and physical custody of the child. Ricch did not address the other allegations in this filing but did ask the court to order they split the legal fees associated with the case.

The battle is ongoing.