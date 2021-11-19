Adele Reveals Song 'I Drink Wine' Was Originally 15 Minutes: 'No One's Playing' That

In an interview to mark the release of Adele’s new album, ’30,’ the singer-songwriter revealed that her song “I Drink Wine” was originally 15 minutes long.

“[The label] was like, ‘Listen, everyone loves you, but no one’s playing a 15-minute song on radio,'” she told the outlet.

The 15-minute long version still exists, however, leaving us wondering if it could follow in the footsteps of Swift with her “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”?

Until then, we’ll be waiting, with wine, for a potential 15-minute version of “I Drink Wine.”

In the song, Adele challenges herself to regain the curiosity she once had as a child, and to not take life for granted in some starkingly relatable lyrics.

“So I hope I learn to get over myself / Stop tryin’ to be somebody else / So we can love each other for free / Everybody wants somethin’, you just want me,” Adele sings.

According to Rolling Stone, a friend of Adele’s named Jed suggested that she start recording her moments of self-doubt — and one of those moments made it at the end of the song — hence her speaking part backed by a soft piano.

30 is Adele’s first project in six years and follows previous records including 2008’s 19, 2011’s 21 and 2015’s 25.

Featuring Adele’s previously released single “Easy on Me” and tracks the singer performed during her recent CBS special Adele One Night Only, including “Hold On” and “Love Is a Game,” the LP is also composed of songs: “Woman Like Me” and “Cry Your Heart Out.”

The album is largely inspired by her divorce from ex husband Simon Konecki. In the third track titled “My Little Love,” Adele mixed in various voice notes that she recorded with her 9-year-old son Angelo while discussing the divorce.

“Mommy’s been having a lot of big feelings recently. … I feel a bit confused,” Adele can be heard saying in one message, before she explains to Angelo, “I love your dad ’cause he gave you to me. You’re half me and you’re half Daddy,” in another.

In October, Adele chatted about 30 while appearing on the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Greg James and discussed how the album was “bloody hard to make.”

Speaking about the journey of making the LP, Adele said, “I definitely feel like I lost sight of and lost the appreciation of what a gift it is to be into music and be able to make it.”

She should give us a few months to get used to the album and then give us the extended version — all of her extended versions — in a deluxe edition!