5 Matchmakers Go Head-to-Head While Pairing Up Singles in Bravo's Love Match Atlanta [Video]

Love is in the air in Atlanta — and so is some major drama.

via: People

The reality series follows five of Atlanta’s most sought-after matchmakers — Ming Clark, Joseph Dixon, Kelli Fisher and Tana Gilmore (a.k.a. “The Duo”) and Shae Primus — as they outwork each other to pair up singles in search of a relationship.

“Each of the matchmakers, who are both friends and frenemies, use their distinct methodology, charm and skill while competing for the hearts and dollars of Black Atlanta’s most eligible singles,” reads a logline for the show.

The five matchmakers, who are paid thousands of dollars to help the high-profile singles find love, will also have to balance the competitive hustle of the job with prioritizing their own lives.

In the minute-long teaser, Ming can be heard saying, “Matchmaking is a small world and we all know each other, so you’ve gotta keep your singles close and your competition closer.”

“We are here to make matches and we’re also here to make money,” she adds.

Meanwhile, Shae confronts Ming for calling her “low-budget” and later accuses her matchmaking “frenemy” of exploiting her clients.

“She’s literally running an escort service,” Shae says in a confessional. “She’s a modern-day pimp.”

Elsewhere, Tana is sitting beside Kelli and yelling at fellow matchmaker Joseph. “You wouldn’t be calling yourself a matchmaker if it weren’t for us,” Tana points out.

While tensions may be high throughout the series, at the end of the day, they will take a backseat to the matchmakers’ main purpose. “Remember, it’s all about love,” Ming says.

Love Match Atlanta premieres May 8 on Bravo at 10 p.m. ET. The one-hour series will then move to its regular 9 p.m. ET timeslot, beginning on May 15. The series will also stream on Peacock the day following its Bravo broadcast.