All 3 Men Found Guilty of Murder in The Killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Jurors found the three defendants Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. guilty of murder Wednesday for chasing and fatally shooting Ahmaud, a 25-year-old Black man, as he jogged last year through a neighborhood in Glynn County, Georgia.

They all face a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The three defendants have also been indicted on separate federal hate crime charges, which include interference with rights and attempted kidnapping. All men pleaded not guilty to the federal charges.

The federal trial is set to take place in February.

