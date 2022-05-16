3 Louisiana Juveniles and Guard Who Allegedly Helped Them Escape Arrested in Houston

Three teens who escaped from the Ware Youth Center in Louisiana along with the guard who helped them escape have all been arrested in Houston, Texas.

via Complex:

As KTAL 6 reported, the three juveniles escaped the juvenile detention center around 3 a.m. Saturday and a warrant for their arrest was issued shortly after. According to authorities, 17-year-old TyJuana Lafitte of Caddo Parish, 17-year-old Jeremiah Durham of Bossier Parish, and 15-year-old Na’varaya Lane of DeSoto Parish were driven out of the facility by 21-year-old guard Victoria Tune.

They were tracked down the next day at a motel in Houston, per KTBS 3. After police found Tune’s vehicle, they waited for the four to return and arrested them; an unnamed relative had driven them there. They were detained without incident, according to the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office, which assisted in the investigation alongside Louisiana State Police, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Houston police.

Lafitte was serving time at Ware Youth Center for attempted first-degree murder, Durham for armed robbery, and Lane for attempted second-degree murder. The escapees are set to be extradited to the state of Louisiana and will face a series of additional charges for their actions. Tune, meanwhile, will be booked on three counts of accessory to simple escape, according to the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. Troy Murray.

Welp. Back to jail they go.