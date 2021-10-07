  1. Home
  2. News

18 Former NBA Players Arrested For Allegedly Defrauding NBA Health & Welfare Benefit Plan [Photos]

October 07, 2021 11:34 AM PST

Eighteen former NBA players have been charged with defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million, according to the Department of Justice.

According to NBC’s Tom Winter, the former players where arrested for defrauding the league’s “Health and Welfare Benefit Plan out of approximately $4,000,000.”

The players that have been charged, they face a count of conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud. Some of the former players include Shannon Brown, Terrence Williams, Glen Davis, Alan Anderson and more.

Story still developing.

Share This Post

Tags:NBA