18 Former NBA Players Arrested For Allegedly Defrauding NBA Health & Welfare Benefit Plan [Photos]

Eighteen former NBA players have been charged with defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million, according to the Department of Justice.

According to NBC’s Tom Winter, the former players where arrested for defrauding the league’s “Health and Welfare Benefit Plan out of approximately $4,000,000.”

The players that have been charged, they face a count of conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud. Some of the former players include Shannon Brown, Terrence Williams, Glen Davis, Alan Anderson and more.

Some of the players charged include:

– Milt Palacio

– Sebastian Telfair

– Antoine Wright

– Darius Miles

– Ruben Patterson

– Eddie Robinson

– Gregory Smith

– Glen Davis

– Jamario Moon (1/2) — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) October 7, 2021

All told, the indictment says Williams was paid at least $230,000 in kickbacks from 10 other players. The players involved and some of their relatives submitted approximately $3.9 million in fraudulent claims and actually received $2.5 million in fraudulent payments. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) October 7, 2021

UPDATE: 16 of the 18 players are already in federal custody. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) October 7, 2021

Story still developing.