'Ziwe' Canceled After Two Seasons Amid Paramout+ with Showtime Shakeup

‘Ziwe’ has been canceled.

The self-titled talk show hosted by Ziwe is coming to an end at Showtime after two seasons — officially taking Showtime out of the late-night talk show run.

The cancelation comes amid some other big changes as Paramount+ with Showtime comes together.

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance’s film Heist 88 is moving from Paramount+ to Showtime. Also, a series based on the 1999 movie ‘The Wood’ is no longer happening at all.

via Deadline:

There had been a programming slate reevaluation since McCarthy added Showtime to his purview following the exit of longtime CEO David Nevins in October. The process accelerated last month when, following the January announcement that the premium cable network will be integrated into Paramount+ across both streaming and linear later this year and renamed as Paramount+ with Showtime, it was revealed that Showtime will merge with MTV Entertainment Studios. McCarthy at the time set new programming leadership for the network, with Nina L. Diaz expanding her role as Chief Creative Officer and President of Content of the combined operation, and Keith Cox named President of Scripted.

We enjoyed ‘Ziwe’ — so we’re sad to see it go.