Yung Miami Claps Back At Twitter Troll Asking For New City Girls Music [Photo]

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve heard new music from the City Girls.

via: HipHopDX

Yung Miami has no problem letting fans know a new City Girls project is coming only when the duo is ready.

It’s been nearly three years since the Miami rap duo put out any new material. They released their last album City On Lock, which peaked at No.29 on Billboard’s Hot 200 chart, in June 2020.

As a result, fans are getting impatient. The pair will not be rushed, however, according to Yung Miami.

On Friday (May 19), in response to the rapper’s tweet about a wig giveaway to help fans activate their “Act Bad Summer,” a fan pointed out that it might be difficult since the pair hasn’t released anything for fans to “act bad” with.

But Miami quickly reminded them to keep quiet. “STFU,” she tweeted.

It wasn’t the last time Yung Miami had to defend herself. She recently had to check Love & Hip Hop alum Raqi Thunda for commenting about her relationship with Diddy.

On the music front, Yung Miami took time in an interview with The Cut last month to speak about the duo’s highly anticipated third album while discussing the death of her baby’s father.

She did not provide an exact release date, but she did mention new music would be released this summer.

“I don’t know, like it is coming, and it will be sometime this summer for real, for real, for real. When you doing a project, it takes time. We’re trying to sit through it and make sure that that’s what we want to put out. It’s gonna hit different,” she said.

Prior to the interview, the City Girls teased a new song on Instagram in March. A glimpse of the yet-to-be-released single was posted on their official Instagram page, with the rap starlets looking as stunning as ever.

“What good is that n—a bag, if he don’t spend it/ Bad bitches love shopping sprees last minute.” Miami raps in the clip. “Bags packed, flight booked, bitch we ain’t tripping/ Girl bring some more ones, don’t let me start tipping.”