Yung Miami Accused of Sex Work, Transporting ‘Pink Cocaine’ for Diddy in Court Documents | lovebscott.com

Yung Miami is getting caught up in Diddy’s mess.

The rapper is being accused of transporting “pink cocaine,” known by its street name “tuci,” for Diddy in an amended lawsuit filed by producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones.

He also alleges that Yung Miami, Jade, and Daphne Joy would work as sex workers on behalf of Diddy and receive wire transfers or cash payments from Robin Greenhill.

via XXL

On Monday (March 25), Lil Rod amended the lawsuit he filed against Diddy in February. He added an additional 25 pages of information to the lengthy filing, according to court documents obtained by XXL on Wednesday (March 27).

In the updated suit, Lil Rod goes into more detail about Diddy’s alleged love for “pink cocaine,” a combination of ecstasy and cocaine that the mogul would allegedly procure from his accused drug mule, Brendan Paul.

“Plaintiff and the Combs Rico Enterprise were rehearsing for ‘Something in the Westival.” in Virginia,” the court filing reads.

“Plaintiff Jones personally witnessed Mr. Combs do a few lines of coke in his dressing room. Defendant Sean Combs wanted tuci but Brendan forgot it, so Defendant Kristina Khorram called Yung Miami. Who then brought it on the private jet from Miami.”

Yung Miami aka Caresha has yet to speak on the allegations.