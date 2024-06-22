Yung Joc Speaks on His Wife Threatening Divorce Over Cheating Rumors: 'I Couldn’t Even Sleep Last Night' [Video] | lovebscott.com

Yung Joc says he almost lost his wife Kendra Robinson, over rumors of his infidelity.

via Complex:

On Thursday’s episode of Yung Joc & The Streetz Morning Takeover Show, the Atlanta rapper and reality star addressed new gossip that he was unfaithful to Robinson, to whom he’s been married since 2021. According to Atlanta Black Star, the couple’s relationship has often been troubled by rumors of him cheating.

In the last few days, a video of him speaking with a woman in what many say is a comprising position went viral, and it appears that Robinson caught wind of the clip. The footage shows Joc standing close to a woman in white and seemingly touching her.

He addressed the controversy on his radio show, confirming that the woman in the video wasn’t his wife. “I couldn’t even sleep last night,” he said.

He continued, “I woke my wife up and said, ‘Hey, let me [talk to you] before you wake up in the morning and see any of this.’” He explained that the clip was misleading and that he and this woman were “not cuddled up,” but that an incident had transpired and he was trying to smooth things over between her, Tamar Braxton, and a third person.

Joc then shared a text he received from Robinson, who messaged him and her mom after seeing the footage. “I’m divorcing Jasiel, mom. A blog has accused him of cheating on me so I’m done,” she wrote, according to Joc. “That’s what I’m dealing with in real life,” he said.

Watch him speak on it below.