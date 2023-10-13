Yung Joc Offers Wisdom and Cautions Rising Star Sexyy Red About “Hoe Spirit” [Video]

Yung Joc wants Sexyy Red to be careful in promoting the “hoe spirit.”

via: HotNewHipHop

With a prominent career in the hip-hop industry, Yung Joc brings valuable insights and cautionary advice to “SkeeYee” star, Sexyy Red. The Atlanta rapper shared his thoughts during an interview with VladTV on October 11, offering guidance to the rising sensation while emphasizing the importance of remaining grounded in one’s true self. Yung Joc began by commending Sexyy Red for her authenticity, acknowledging that she doesn’t pretend to be someone she’s not. He observed that she exudes a sense of comfort within her own identity. However, he expressed concerns about the potential for exploitation and urged her to remain mindful of the hype surrounding her.

“She’s not trying to pretend to be something she’s not,” he said during the interview. “I think she’s comfortable in her truth. But I think she has to be careful with being exploited.” Joc went on to address how Sexyy Red presents herself to the public. He said that her choices are not a result of ignorance but rather a matter of personal comfort. Yung Joc stressed that his intention was not to criticize the young artist but to offer guidance on maintaining sensitivity and discretion, particularly when it comes to censorship. He highlighted the fact that her music and persona have a significant influence on a younger audience, implying that her actions should reflect a sense of responsibility.

“I’m seeing the way she presents herself, and it’s not that she don’t know better,” he said. “It’s what she’s comfortable with doing. I’m not knocking Sexyy Red. I don’t want nobody to think I’m knocking her. I just think she should be a little more sensible when it comes to the censorship because these babies be listening to this s**t, you know what I’m saying? Gotta check those hoe spirits.” In this interview, Yung Joc’s words of wisdom resonate beyond the hip-hop industry. They serve as a reminder that the path to success is not without its challenges, and navigating fame while maintaining one’s authenticity requires careful consideration.

Sexyy Red, like many emerging stars, is now presented with an opportunity to balance her artistry and her influence on a broader audience, all while staying true to herself.