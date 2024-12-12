Young Thug Wins Atlanta Visit Rights Amid Strict Probation Terms

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

A little more than a month after rapper Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, pleaded guilty, his attorneys now want one of the significant conditions of his sentence changed.

Williams, had been sentenced by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker to 15 years of probation and a strict 10-year ban from the Atlanta area. However, his legal team argued that the ban prevented him from accessing his Atlanta home for family and business purposes.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Judge Whitaker approved the motion, allowing Young Thug to visit his Atlanta residence under specific conditions starting October 31, 2027. The approved visits are capped at two weeks, up to four times a year, with at least five days’ notice to his probation officers. For added privacy and security, the court ruled that his address will remain confidential unless otherwise ordered.

Advertisement

Young Thug’s father, Jeffery Williams Sr., spoke out in support of his son, stating, “No regrets, know what I’m saying. He did what he felt like he wanted to do. He’s grown; he made his own decision.”

The motion approval follows Thug’s Halloween night guilty plea to charges involving guns, drugs, and street gang activity. During the proceedings, the rapper took accountability, saying, “I take full responsibility for my crimes.”

While his probation terms remain strict, this adjustment offers a glimmer of hope for the 33-year-old artist to maintain some connection to his personal and professional life in Atlanta. It’s a small but significant step toward regaining a sense of normalcy in the years to come.

via: Hot97

Advertisement