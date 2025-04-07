Home > LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Justice Served With Pride: Inside the National LGBT Bar Association

BY: DM

Published 6 hours ago

gay pride parade
Source: Unsplash

The National LGBT Bar Association is pushing papers and serving full legal realness. Founded in 1989, this fierce crew of lawyers, judges, law students, and legal advocates came together to make sure LGBTQIA+ folks are seen and treated fairly. The organization is doing big things for the community, and it’s a big deal. Here is a look at the work the National LGBT Bar Association does.

What is the National LGBT Bar Association?

pride flag
Source: Unsplash

From law schools to courtrooms, the National LGBT Bar Association spearheads LGBTQIA+ representation in the legal industry. At its core, the National LGBT Bar Association is a national network of LGBTQIA+ lawyers, judges, law students, and allies. It’s the only bar association in the country completely dedicated to the intersection of LGBTQIA+ rights and the legal profession. To help gather information, the organization created a climate survey for students and facilitators.

“Our Law School Campus Climate Survey not only equips law students with the information they need to understand their law school environment, it also paints a picture of the efforts law schools across the nation are placing on LGBTQ+ diversity and inclusion,” said Judi O’Kelley, chief program officer at the LGBT Bar. Adding, “Accurate information is the first step in effecting positive change.”

Advertisement

The association also offers real-world resources for those navigating the legal field, including mentorship opportunities, networking events, and scholarships. One of its biggest annual events is the Lavender Law Conference and Career Fair, which draws thousands of attendees every year and connects LGBTQIA+ job seekers with inclusive employers. The three-day conference features panels, workshops, and networking opportunities for everyone from students to seasoned attorneys.

The National LGBT Bar Association has helped spearhead important causes.

Equality, gay pride flag dog tag
Source: Unsplash

When the U.S. government was debating whether to repeal the military’s “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy, which banned openly gay people from serving, the LGBT Bar was one of several legal organizations that stepped up to support the repeal. The association provided recommendations to the Department of Defense for its implementation, outlining steps to ensure processes are smooth.

“Our experts suggest Administration officials concentrate on transparency, training, and oversight, and begin work on important changes to the Uniform Code of Military Justice, the Manual for Courts-Martial and to various regulations impacting service personnel,” the guideline read.

Advertisement

Members of the LGBT association also contributed to the landmark Supreme Court case Obergefell v. Hodges by filing amicus briefs advocating for marriage equality, according to Law Professors. The 2015 ruling established the constitutional right for same-sex couples to marry nationwide. The Amicus Committee, one of the largest LGBT Bar Associations, argued that “marriage bans violate the Equal Protection Clause, and it is uniquely the province of the courts to decide the issue.”

The Bar isn’t slowing down any time soon. From its humble beginnings to its role in major national policy shifts, the group has proven that change happens in the streets, and in courtrooms. The association continues to play a crucial role in opposing anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation and policies, providing legal expertise and support to ensure equality and justice for the community.

For more information on consultations or membership, visit the site here.

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Family of Teen Who Allegedly Stabbed Another to Death at Track Meet Says ‘Narrative Being Spread is False’

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Murdered Man Was Reportedly ‘Completely Unaware’ His ‘Friends’ Were Plotting to Kill Him on Snapchat

By: LBS STAFF
Yared Nuguse
CELEBRITY

Olympic Runner Yared Nuguse Comes out, Gives Fans a Full Boyfriend Reveal

By: DM
NEWS

Michelle Williams Shares Story and Photo of Passenger’s Bare Foot Being Very Close to Her on Her Flight: ‘I Elbowed It!’

By: Walker
NEWS

Damon Wayans Sr. Reveals He ‘Fell in Love’ with His Nephew’s Ex-Girlfriend

By: Walker
NEWS

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Ex Cassie Ventura-Fine to Testify Using Her Name, Not Anonymously, in Sex Trafficking Trial

By: Walker
NEWS

Mexican Government Officials Said Fyre Festival 2 Isn’t Happening, So Billy McFarland Fired Back With Receipts

By: Walker
NEWS

Mariah Carey Lovingly Crashed Her Son Roc’s Livestream, Which Sent His Viewers Into A Frenzy

By: Walker
NEWS

Beyoncé’s Cécred Haircare Offically Hits Ulta Stores Across US

By: Walker
NEWS

Chris Brown Advises Fans to Not Wear Red Bandanas to Support Him at Upcoming Tour

By: Walker