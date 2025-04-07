BY: DM Published 6 hours ago

The National LGBT Bar Association is pushing papers and serving full legal realness. Founded in 1989, this fierce crew of lawyers, judges, law students, and legal advocates came together to make sure LGBTQIA+ folks are seen and treated fairly. The organization is doing big things for the community, and it’s a big deal. Here is a look at the work the National LGBT Bar Association does.

What is the National LGBT Bar Association?

From law schools to courtrooms, the National LGBT Bar Association spearheads LGBTQIA+ representation in the legal industry. At its core, the National LGBT Bar Association is a national network of LGBTQIA+ lawyers, judges, law students, and allies. It’s the only bar association in the country completely dedicated to the intersection of LGBTQIA+ rights and the legal profession. To help gather information, the organization created a climate survey for students and facilitators.

“Our Law School Campus Climate Survey not only equips law students with the information they need to understand their law school environment, it also paints a picture of the efforts law schools across the nation are placing on LGBTQ+ diversity and inclusion,” said Judi O’Kelley, chief program officer at the LGBT Bar. Adding, “Accurate information is the first step in effecting positive change.”

The association also offers real-world resources for those navigating the legal field, including mentorship opportunities, networking events, and scholarships. One of its biggest annual events is the Lavender Law Conference and Career Fair, which draws thousands of attendees every year and connects LGBTQIA+ job seekers with inclusive employers. The three-day conference features panels, workshops, and networking opportunities for everyone from students to seasoned attorneys.

The National LGBT Bar Association has helped spearhead important causes.

When the U.S. government was debating whether to repeal the military’s “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy, which banned openly gay people from serving, the LGBT Bar was one of several legal organizations that stepped up to support the repeal. The association provided recommendations to the Department of Defense for its implementation, outlining steps to ensure processes are smooth.

“Our experts suggest Administration officials concentrate on transparency, training, and oversight, and begin work on important changes to the Uniform Code of Military Justice, the Manual for Courts-Martial and to various regulations impacting service personnel,” the guideline read.

Members of the LGBT association also contributed to the landmark Supreme Court case Obergefell v. Hodges by filing amicus briefs advocating for marriage equality, according to Law Professors. The 2015 ruling established the constitutional right for same-sex couples to marry nationwide. The Amicus Committee, one of the largest LGBT Bar Associations, argued that “marriage bans violate the Equal Protection Clause, and it is uniquely the province of the courts to decide the issue.”

The Bar isn’t slowing down any time soon. From its humble beginnings to its role in major national policy shifts, the group has proven that change happens in the streets, and in courtrooms. The association continues to play a crucial role in opposing anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation and policies, providing legal expertise and support to ensure equality and justice for the community.

For more information on consultations or membership, visit the site here.