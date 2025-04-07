BY: DM Published 4 hours ago

Track star and Olympic bronze medalist Yared Nuguse has come out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. Nuguse has been a rising star since the Paris 2024 Olympics, after he won a bronze medal in the 1,500 meters at the Paris 2024 Olympics. However, Nuguse has been putting in the work for years, slowly earning his Olympic spot.

Nuguse’s running career started at DuPont Manual High School in Louisville, Ky., where he made a name for himself by winning a state championship title. He eventually enrolled at the University of Notre Dame, where he dominated the track field. In 2019, as a sophomore, Nuguse snatched the NCAA 1500m title. His time of 3:34.68 in 2021 set a new NCAA record, and also met the Olympic standard, securing his spot for the Tokyo Games.

Although an untimely injury kept him from competing in Tokyo, Nuguse bounced back with resilience. At the Paris 2024 Olympics, he clinched the bronze in the 1500m, clocking an impressive 3:27.80. Nuguse’s personal life has also seen major achievements. The athlete recently came out and is living his best life.

Yared Nuguse hard-launched his boyfriend on Instagram.

Advertisement

Nuguse just dropped some major tea on Instagram. The 25-year-old middle-distance running sensation introduced the world to his boyfriend, Julian Falco, in a heartfelt post celebrating their one-year anniversary. The post features photos of the couple hitting the gym, belting out tunes at karaoke, and sharing cozy date nights. “Introducing my boyfriend, Julian. Can’t believe we’re already one year in my love. (Don’t act so surprised),” Nuguse wrote.

Fans and fellow athletes flooded the comments with love and support. Olympian Nikki Hiltz commented, “Obsessed,” while distance runner Matt Llano wrote, “Love this — you will inspire so many!”

Details about Falco are limited. However, Nuguse tagged his boyfriend in the announcement, and some information was available through his Instagram account and LinkedIn pages. According to his social media, Falco is a musician. A video of him performing “Restless Mind” on the flute was uploaded to YouTube. He also appears to have his own YouTube account, though it has not been active in nine years. The account features flute covers similar to the one featured in the recent performance.

Advertisement

A record number of LGBTQIA+ athletes competed in Paris.

The 2024 Paris Olympics weren’t just about breaking records. They also saw a record-breaking number of LGBTQIA+ competitors. According to Out Sports, the Paris Games set a new benchmark with 199 openly LGBTQIA+ athletes competing across various disciplines.

Approximately 33% of them sashayed home with at least one medal, nearly doubling the queer medal haul from Tokyo 2020, per GLAAD. Nuguse has now joined a growing list of athletes who proudly identify as members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Nuguse’s openness, along with the inclusion of other athletes, helps pave the way for a younger generation of queer competitors. While Paris 2024 marked a major step forward, there is still work to be done. The visibility and success of LGBTQIA+ athletes on the international stage should serve as a call for continued progress in the world of sports.

Advertisement

Which LGBTQIA+ athletes did you watch compete during the Paris Olympics? Comment below!