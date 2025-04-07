Family of Teen Who Allegedly Stabbed Another to Death at Track Meet Says ‘Narrative Being Spread is False’

BY: LBS STAFF Published 3 hours ago

The relatives of Karmelo Anthony, who reportedly confessed to police that he stabbed another teenager at a high school track meet because “he put his hands on me,” have collected over $150,000 for his legal defense, whereas the victim’s family has gathered more than $250,000.

After an altercation at a track meet left one teen dead and another under arrest, the family of the alleged attacker — who purportedly told police, “I’m not alleged, I did it” after the incident — says the accusations against him are “false, unjust, and harmful.”

The statement comes as part of a fundraiser through GiveSendGo set up by the family of Karmelo Anthony, 17, who is being held on a charge of first degree murder for the stabbing death of Austin Metcalf, also 17, on April 2.

“The narrative being spread is false, unjust and harmful,” the family’s fundraiser states. “As a family of faith, we are deeply grateful for all of your support during this trying period. Your prayers and assistance mean more to us now more than ever.”

At the time of this publication, the fundraiser has amassed more than $150,000, with People reporting the funds are to go toward his legal defense.

Talking with NBC affiliate KXAS on Friday, Anthony’s defense attorney Deric Walpole confirmed that Anthony is claiming the killing was in self-defense.

“I don’t have any reason to disbelieve that, but I need to develop facts, talk to people, and figure out what’s going on before I make any statements about what I think happened,” he told the outlet. “I don’t have any reason to think it wasn’t self-defense at this time.”

Walpole has requested a hearing next week to try and lower Anthony’s $1 million bond. The suspect is currently being held in the Collin County Jail.

Anthony’s Arrest

When police arrived on the scene, they reported in their arrest affidavit that Anthony allegedly confessed to his involvement in Metcalf’s death right away.

“I was protecting myself,” he said, per the probable cause affidavit seen by People. Officers reported that he was fully cooperative as he was taken off the field for questioning.

One detail in the report came when one officer reportedly referred to Anthony as an “alleged suspect.” To this, the teen allegedly responded, “I’m not alleged, I did it.”

Officers wrote that Anthony became emotional as they led him to a police vehicle, telling them, per the affidavit, “He put his hands on me. I told him not to.”

The affidavit also states that the suspect at that moment “made another spontaneous statement and asked if what happened could be considered self-defense.”

According to ABC News’ reporting, Anthony was “emotional” and “crying hysterically” when he was being taken from the venue by police. He reportedly asked police if Metcalf was “going to be okay.”

Metcalf’s Death

Anthony and Metcalf were both at Kuykendall Stadium on April 2 at 10 a.m., when the altercation occurred, per a press release from the Frisco Police Department.

According to local CBS affiliate KBTX, there were nearly 30 student witnesses to the event, names redacted on documents seen by the outlet, as well as a half-dozen coaches. The alleged attack happened during an event involving five different Texas schools.

One witness told police, per the affidavit viewed by Law & Crime, that the tragic incident began when Metcalf told Anthony that he couldn’t sit under the tent where he was and needed to move to another part of the bleachers. Anthony was purportedly sitting in a section allocated for Memorial High School students; he was a student at Centennial High School.

The witness told police that after he was asked to move by Metcalf, Anthony allegedly reached into his bag and replied, “Touch me and see what happens.”

The witness said that Metcalf then did touch Anthony, pushing him, per KXAS, at which point the suspect allegedly “prodded Metcalf to punch him,” per Law & Crime.

At this point, according to the witness, Metcalf grabbed Anthony and the suspect “stabbed Austin once in the chest and then ran away.” Police reported finding the weapon in the bleachers.

KXAS reports that Metcalf “grabbed his chest” after the stabbing, per the affidavit, as he lay dying in his twin brother’s arms. People reports that police arrived to find coaches and trainers performing CPR and other life-saving measures on the victim.

Speaking with The New York Post, Anthony’s father Andrew said that his son was “provoked,” telling the outlet, “He was not the aggressor. He was not the one who started it. He works two jobs. He’s an A student, has a 3.7 GPA.”

“Everyone has already made their assumptions about my son, but he’s not what they’re making him out to be,” he continued, sharing his own sympathy for Metcalf’s family. “I feel bad for the other parents and family, and words can’t explain how both people [families] have been affected by this tragedy.”

Metcalf’s family has also started a fundraiser to cover their own expenses, raising more than $250,000 at the time of this report. “He was a bright young man with a great future ahead of him,” his father Jeff wrote of the teen athlete.

“He was a leader of men. His smile would light up the room. His passion for football was unbelievable,” he continued. “Voted team MVP this past season and carried a 4.0 GPA. He was looking forward to taking his game to the next level.”

“His commitment, dedication, leadership, and sheer grit made him rise to the level of success that he desired,” Metcalf’s father continued. “His twin brother, Hunter, played beside him. We will all remember him for the way he impacted others’ lives. I love you forever, son. It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later. God will take care of us till we meet again.”

Talking with Fox affiliate KDFW, Jeff Metcalf said he was “so proud” of his son, while expressing condolences to Anthony’s family. “I feel for [the suspect’s] family because now their son will end up in prison and learn that he killed someone,” he told the outlet. “And he devastated and killed my son who I can never get back. It’s unfortunate for everyone involved.”

