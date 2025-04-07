Mexican Government Officials Said Fyre Festival 2 Isn’t Happening, So Billy McFarland Fired Back With Receipts

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Mexican officials say that Fyre Festival 2 isn’t happening—again.

Nearly two years after the Fyre Festival founder announced he was working on a follow-up to the ill-fated 2017 music event, city officials in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, said they have “no records, plans, or conditions” indicating that the concert is taking place.

“Regarding the information that has begun to circulate about a supposed event called ‘Fyre 2,’” an April 2 statement from the Playa del Carmen City Hall read on Facebook, as translated from Spanish, “the municipal government of Playa del Carmen informs that no event of that name will be held in our city.”

However, McFarland countered the declaration, asserting he and festival organizers have been cooperating with the city in order to put on the show, which is touted to take place May 30 to June 2.

“FYRE has been working directly with the government of Playa del Carmen (PDC) and their officials since March 5, 2025 to ensure a safe and successful event,” he wrote on Instagram April 4. “All media reports suggesting our team has not been working with the government of PDC are simply inaccurate and based on misinformation.”

McFarland added, “FYRE has operated as a good partner with PDC government and has followed the proper processes and procedures to lawfully host an event.”

E! News has reached out to Playa del Carmen City Hall for comment but has not heard back.

McFarland’s first attempt at staging the festival infamously ended in disaster as attendees reported food shortages, robberies and sub-par accommodations during the supposedly luxurious getaway. The 33-year-old was subsequently charged with wire fraud in connection with the event and sentenced to six years in prison, though he was given an early release to a halfway house in 2022.

But it wasn’t long before McFarland announced he was giving Fyre Festival another go—and taking full advantage of the notoriety he gained the first time.

“We have the chance to embrace this storm and really steer our ship into all the chaos that has happened,” he told NBC News in September, “and if it’s done well, I think Fyre has a chance to be this annual festival that really takes over the festival industry.”

