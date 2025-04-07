Home > NEWS

Michelle Williams Shares Story and Photo of Passenger’s Bare Foot Being Very Close to Her on Her Flight: ‘I Elbowed It!’

BY: Walker

Published 6 hours ago

Michelle Williams is calling out bad plane etiquette!

The Destiny’s Child alum took to Instagram Saturday to share a photo of the foot peeking out in the corner of her chair.

“I PROMISE YOU BETTA GETCHO FOOT FROM ME!!!!” she captioned the photo. “Y’all this is happening neowwwwwwww on my flight and I am crying real tears!!”

“For those asking…….. YES I am sitting in the first class cabin,” Williams, 45, added in the comments. “A lot of AUDACITY resides in that booking class……. OBVIOUSLY!! #seat3F the f is for feet.”

She also quipped in the comments, “Cue the song ‘nasty work’ by @yahyahanddomo_.”

In a follow-up video posted after the flight, the Broadway performer dramatically sang, “I made it out. I made it out alright,” before recapping the experience for her followers.

“Baby,” she began, “I made it and I made it home. Y’all I was almost defeated by someone’s feet … It tried to take me out.”

Williams explained that she looked down to see something in her peripheral vision before realizing in disbelief that it was a foot.

However, the singer conceded that the man’s foot was “not that bad” and described it as “conditioned” and “moisturized.”

Despite her disgust, Williams defended the man, speculating that he may have needed to “stretch out a little bit.”

“He was friendly though,” she added. “And he actually helped take my bag off the overhead bin, and I said, ‘Thank you.’”

The R&B songstress quipped that she “lived to tell the story.”

Williams joked that she had to shower to get “someone else’s feet” off of her.

“All is well, I made it back to New York City,” she added.

The incident occurred as the singer was flying back to the Big Apple — where she’s currently starring in “Death Becomes Her” — after attending a funeral in Illinois.

via: Page Six

