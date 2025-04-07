Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Ex Cassie Ventura-Fine to Testify Using Her Name, Not Anonymously, in Sex Trafficking Trial

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Casandra “Cassie” Ventura is prepared to testify against her ex-partner Sean “Diddy” Combs — and she will be using her name to do so.

According to TMZ, Ventura has confirmed she will testify under her legal name, refusing anonymity despite the sensitive and traumatic nature of her claims.

Her decision to step forward publicly arrives as Combs faces sweeping federal charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution. Legal documents previously referred to Cassie as “Victim 1,” but her choice to testify openly could alter the course of the trial and challenge the silence that often surrounds survivors of abuse in the entertainment world.

Advertisement

The trial is scheduled to begin on May 12, 2025, at a federal courthouse in New York. Combs remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, a facility known for housing high-profile defendants awaiting trial. The government is expected to present a complex case, built on a combination of victim testimony, digital records, and insider accounts.

Cassie’s testimony is anticipated to carry particular weight. She has long been a visible figure in the music industry and once shared a romantic and professional relationship with Combs. Her allegations—long whispered, now formalized—allege a system of coercion and exploitation, masked by celebrity and power.

Prosecutors will attempt to prove that Combs orchestrated a criminal enterprise designed to manipulate and control his victims. Racketeering, by definition, involves coordinated illegal acts carried out for personal gain. In this case, those acts allegedly include trafficking women under false pretenses for commercial sex.

Federal sex trafficking law defines the crime as any situation where someone is coerced, deceived, or forced into sexual acts for profit, particularly if it involves crossing state or national boundaries. These are not easy charges to prosecute. The government must establish intent, planning, and participation in a broader conspiracy. Witness credibility will face intense scrutiny.

Advertisement

This trial reaches beyond a single celebrity. It speaks to deep-rooted abuses of power in the entertainment industry and the social cost of silence. Cassie’s public stand could reshape public conversation, reinforcing that influence cannot override the need for justice.

Her testimony, if believed, may define the narrative—and set a legal precedent for how the system confronts abuse at the highest levels.

via: Hot 97