Home > NEWS

Young Thug Requested A Probation Exemption To Allow Contact With Gunna

BY: Walker

Published 8 hours ago

Everyone who spent the last couple of years labeling Gunna a snitch and claiming he betrayed Young Thug may need to rethink their stance. In his plea deal for release, Thugger specifically requested Judge Paige Reece Whitaker to make an exception to his probation restrictions against contacting his racketeering co-defendant, Gunna. Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, highlighted that Gunna is signed to Thug’s label, YSL Records, and pointed out that the two often perform together. Thug also sought a similar exception for his brother, Quantavious Grier, known as Unfoonk, who is serving a nine-year sentence after his own plea deal.

Gunna confirmed in an interview with Spotify’s RapCaviar earlier this month that he remains signed to Thugger’s label, YSL Records.

“I’m still signed to YSL,” he said at the time. “I’m still providing. We still pushing. No paperwork has been changed. So it’s like, whatever’s been getting and how we’ve been pushing this shit, it’s still going.”

