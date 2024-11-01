Young Thug Requested A Probation Exemption To Allow Contact With Gunna

BY: Walker Published 8 hours ago

Everyone who spent the last couple of years labeling Gunna a snitch and claiming he betrayed Young Thug may need to rethink their stance. In his plea deal for release, Thugger specifically requested Judge Paige Reece Whitaker to make an exception to his probation restrictions against contacting his racketeering co-defendant, Gunna. Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, highlighted that Gunna is signed to Thug’s label, YSL Records, and pointed out that the two often perform together. Thug also sought a similar exception for his brother, Quantavious Grier, known as Unfoonk, who is serving a nine-year sentence after his own plea deal.

Young Thug will have no contact with any of the other co-defendants in his ongoing RICO trial, but he specifically asks for two exemptions: His biological brother, and Gunna. “He’s a phenomenal artist… The two frequently make music together.”pic.twitter.com/qIhYwLNZrQ — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) October 31, 2024

Gunna confirmed in an interview with Spotify’s RapCaviar earlier this month that he remains signed to Thugger’s label, YSL Records.

“I’m still signed to YSL,” he said at the time. “I’m still providing. We still pushing. No paperwork has been changed. So it’s like, whatever’s been getting and how we’ve been pushing this shit, it’s still going.”

Young Thug’s probation stipulations: • He is unable to be in Metro Atlanta at any time (except for family weddings, funerals, graduations, or serious illnesses) • Must perform four yearly shows/presentations that raise awareness against gang violence • He is able to travel… https://t.co/xYoy06wSZo pic.twitter.com/h6bwbSY3KC — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) October 31, 2024