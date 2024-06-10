Young Thug Lawyer Held in Contempt, Taken Into Custody During RICO Trial | lovebscott.com

Young Thug’s lawyer, Brian Steel, has been held in contempt and arrested after he refused to disclose a source in connection to the rapper’s ongoing RICO trial.

via Complex:

On Monday, Judge Ural Glanville took Steel into custody when he denied requests to explain how he heard about a secret meeting between Glanville, prosecutors, and key witness Kenneth Copeland. According to Judge Glanville, Steel managed to obtain information from the conversation, which ultimately violated court rules.

Glanville warned Steel several times that he would hit him with contempt before he eventually gave in. “I’m going to give you five minutes. If you don’t tell me who it is, I’m going to put you in contempt,” Glanville said.

Steel told Glanville he didn’t “need five minutes” before Glanville asked him once more following a court recession, but the lawyer wasn’t budging, which led to his arrest.

“Mr. Steel, I’m going to ask you again. I need you to tell me how you got this information. This is so sacrosanct to have a conversation in my chambers parroted to you,” Glanville stated before Steel motioned for a mistrial that later led to him being taken into custody.

Steel returned to the courtroom about an hour later, and Glanville told him he’d be going to jail in the evening if he didn’t reveal how he got the information from that secret meeting. Young Thug’s trial has been going on for 17 months now and is already considered the longest trial in the state of Georgia.

This trial has been a complete circus from the start.

Right before we went into recess, Young Thug’s lawyer , Brian Steel, was ordered into custody after he was held in contempt for not disclosing his source. #YSL @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/wCHWmFzVuO — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) June 10, 2024