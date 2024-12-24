Young Thug & IG Model Leena Sayed’s Jail Convo Surfaces, They Respond

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Young Thug is seemingly giving his side of the story after a jail phone call with entrepreneur and model Leena Sayed from two years ago was recently shared online.

On December 23, a previously unseen jailhouse call between the rapper and Instagram model Leena Sayed surfaced online, offering an intimate glimpse into a tense and emotional exchange from 2022. In the call, Young Thug urged Sayed to “move on” from him, given the complexities of his legal troubles at the time.

The leaked footage now feels awkward when viewed through the lens of 2024, as both individuals are in committed relationships. Sayed shares a child with professional boxer Devin Haney, while Thug has been publicly linked to singer Mariah the Scientist since 2021.

During the 15-minute call, Young Thug appeared to struggle to articulate his thoughts, ultimately suggesting Sayed seek love elsewhere. Sayed, however, was visibly distraught, stating through tears, “I don’t like anyone… I want you.”

Thug, equally emotional, looked away from the camera and wiped his face. The conversation’s emotional weight underscores the complexities of their connection, which eventually unraveled.

The leaked call has drawn renewed attention to Thug’s relationship timeline. At the time of the call, he had already begun seeing Mariah the Scientist, who stood by him throughout his trial.

Mariah’s unwavering support was highlighted during a court appearance where Thug wore a hoodie proclaiming, “I love Mariah.” She later celebrated his release during a concert, expressing gratitude for their relationship and their shared resilience.

In response to the leaked call, both Thug and Sayed have sought to clarify their connection. Young Thug took to Twitter, denying any romantic involvement with Sayed and labeling their bond as purely platonic.

“Me and twin were talking about some serious sht,” he tweeted. “I don’t know why she mentioned love or anything else. I’m not worried about no hes or n**gas.”

In a follow-up tweet, Thug doubled down, emphasizing his commitment to Mariah and dismissing speculation about Sayed. “I’ve got who I want,” he wrote.

Sayed, addressing the situation on Instagram, echoed Thug’s denials. She stated that the call predated her relationship with Haney and insisted she would never entertain Thug or any other man while involved with Haney.

Despite their assertions, the raw emotion in the leaked call has left fans divided. Some believe the pair’s denials, while others suspect they are attempting to preserve their current relationships.

The fallout from the leaked call continues to fuel debate, with fans left to interpret the truth behind the highly charged exchange.

via: Hot97