Young Thug Calls for Peace Between Drake, Future & Metro Boomin: ‘We All Bruddas’

BY: Walker

Published 9 hours ago

Young Thug calls for Drake, Metro Boomin’ and Drake to squash their beef.

Thugger believes rap music as a whole will suffer without them teaming up again.

“@Drake @1future @MetroBoomin we all bruddas. Music aint the same without us collabin,” he wrote to X.

The reclusive Future didn’t offer up a response, but he did retweet Thug’s message, which fans took as an olive branch that Pluto’s open to ending the beef with the 6 God.

“Future retweet????? Nah they gotta give Thug the Nobel Peace Prize,” A Thugger fan account replied.

“Young Thug just brought back a legendary duo,” one fan said. Another chimed in: “All along Thug was keeping everyone together.” Others pointed out that Kendrick Lamar was noticeably missing from Thug’s initial tweet.

Young Thug remains in prison while fighting for his life on the YSL RICO trial. There still doesn’t appear to be any end in sight as the case has strung out to become the longest in Georgia’s history.

Thugger saw an opportunity to squash the feud between Drake, Future and Metro as a neutral party in the battle. Drizzy, Pluto and Thug have teamed up plenty of times in the past including when they joined forces for Certified Lover Boy‘s “Way 2 Sexy,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 2021.

Last week, Drake showed love to Young Thug when he posted to social media rocking Thugger’s Sp5der clothing brand and suggested he’s supporting Thug’s funds while fighting the case.

“I ain’t talking to talk man I really put up [bread emoji] on the [briefcase emoji] 3 Jeff,” Drake posted to his Instagram Story.

Metro Boomin actually spoke on the Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud during an appearance at a Forbes Under 30 Summit in September.

“I feel like the competition is great for the game,” he said. “Hip-hop has always been a competitive genre. Even if just keeping it on music it’s not serious how everybody tries to make it,” he said. “Also with hip-hop, there’s a lot of ego involved. You’re supposed to feel like you’re the best.”

Metro continued: “When two of the top dogs in the game and you both feel like you’re the best, it’s like, ‘OK, now we gotta have a showdown.’ We saw it with Jay-Z and Nas before. I feel like more today it’s more stan culture makes it kind of weird. Back in the day, Jay-Z and Nas went at it, I was a fan of both of them. Most people were. It was like, ‘OK, it’s OK.’ It’s not like, ‘I had this side. I hate this side.’ The internet makes it a little too wild now.”

via: Billboard

