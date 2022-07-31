Yolanda Hadid Returns to Instagram After Nine Month Hiatus, Reveals Lyme Disease Relapse [Photo]

Yolanda Hadid is back on Instagram after a nine-month hiatus, revealing that she has been battling depression following the death of her mom and had a Lyme disease relapse.

via JJ:

“Coming back from a 9 month social media hiatus, a time to reevaluate my life. After the loss of my mother i really struggled with depression followed by a lyme relapse….the emotional stress and grief strongly effected my immune system,” Yolanda wrote along with a photo of herself smiling while sitting on the back of a boat.

Yolanda continued, “My phone addiction didn’t help either, it started to take so much time away from being present in my life. Its so easy to get lost in other peoples stories while forgetting to live and love your own. Texting is so much easier then picking up the phone and calling someone. we are all guilty of it.”

“I realized that we are slowly starting to lose the art of communication and its creating a deep loneliness within us. Remember the good old times of pagers and flip phones ?” Yolanda added. “A device to call people without the constant pressure to answer emails, texts and many hours of scrolling through social media until your eyes hurt and often left uninspired. Anyway this has been a wonderful reset, time to break the habit of picking up my phone 50 times a day.”

If you didn’t know, Yolanda‘s mom, Ans van den Herik, passed away in August 2019. She was first diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012 and documented her struggles while appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“Learning to focus on myself, my health journey and being present in this moment of my life,” Yolanda concluded. “Time has slowed down and feels a lot calmer, more time to just sit and actually read a book, time to reconnect with people, be creative and most importantly time with my family. I am excited to be back and see what you’ve all been up too ?”

The last time Yolanda posted on his Instagram was in early October 2021. A few weeks later, she filed a lawsuit against daughter Gigi Hadid‘s now-ex boyfriend Zayn Malik, claiming he “struck” her during an argument.

We’re happy to hear Yolanda is in better spirits — and in better health.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid)