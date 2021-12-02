YK Osiris Performs His Song to Clear $60,000 Debt with Drake [Video]

Cough up 60 bands or perform and clear his debt with Drake. That’s the ultimatum Drizzy gave YK Osiris, who owed him $60,000 after losing a previous bet. The 23-year-old rapper chose the latter.

via: Rap-Up

During his visit to Drake’s Toronto mansion, Drake gave him the chance to make it go away by singing on the spot.

“You owe me 60 bands and you have to perform the song right now in the crib. I’m giving you an out. I’m not Baby, I’m not Boosie,” said Drake, referencing debts YK has with Lil Baby and Boosie Badazz. “You don’t owe me no two racks, five racks, you owe me 60 bands.”

Drake then started playing “Worth It” before YK jumped out of his chair and began performing his hit single. Drizzy couldn’t contain his laughter as YK put on a show in his kitchen.

After clearing his debt, YK wrote, “I’m done gambling. That shit not for me lol.”

The 23-year-old crooner also got a VIP tour of Drake’s 50,000-square-foot mansion, dubbed “The Embassy,” including the futuristic toilet and trophy room.

“God, this is what you call fu**ing greatness, man,” he said while checking out Drake’s many accolades. “This is what you call fu**ing greatness. It’s crazy, man. This is what I look up to, I swear to God on my life. On my son, I do. Oh my God. Wow. It’s nasty, man. It’s nasty in here. Sh*t get real messy, man.”

YK previously showed his love to Drake by getting a Certified Lover Boy-inspired haircut, prompting Drake to respond, “You really one of one.”

Yk Osiris having the time of his life in Drake’s mansion pic.twitter.com/AfmFy9DFwy — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) December 1, 2021

Yk Osiris shows off Drake’s trophy room ?? pic.twitter.com/AShThmVjJ9 — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) December 1, 2021

While YK Osiris was able to clear his debt with Drake, he still has to pay Lil Baby and Boosie, as Drizzy mentioned in the video. Just a few days ago, the Quality Control artist ran into YK amid his shopping spree and pressed him for the $5,000 she owes him. The “Worth It” star lost a bet about the milk crate challenge against Boosie, acquiring $1,200 more in debt.