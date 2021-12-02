Madonna Called 50 Cent Out After He Laughed At Her Butt-Bearing Pics, ‘You’re Just Jealous’ [Photo]

Madonna reacted to 50 Cent after he mocked her NSFW bedroom photos. The Material Girl called out the “In Da Club” hitmaker for having no loyalty.

via: Hot97

Queen of pop Madonna isn’t afraid to fire back at hip hop’s biggest troll.

Last week, 50 Cent shared his opinion about photos Madonna posted. The “Material Girl” shared a dump of semi-nude shots, rocking lingerie, red bottoms, and fishnet stockings in the flick. The 63-year-old singer also appeared topless in some of them. She captioned it on Instagram, “Angel watching over Me.”

The “Candy Shop” rapper posted the picture of Madonna on the floor, under the bed with her butt out. In Fif’s caption for it, he said,“This is the funniest s–t! LOL. That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out if she don’t get her old ass up. LMFAO.”

Madonna fired back and accused the BMF executive producer of being a fake friend and jealous of her. She shared a photo of them smiling together and, in the caption, said,“Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend. Now you have decided to talk smack about me!” She continued,

“I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult. You’re just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you’re my age.” She ended with “Too bad there are no sour grape emojis.”

Take a look at a screenshot captured by The Shade Room below.