Yara Shahidi Reveals Nas Inspired Her to Attend Harvard [Video]

Yara Shahidi recently sat down with actress and talk show host Sherri Shepherd to discuss her new podcast, “The Optimist Project.”

During the conversation Yara revealed that Nas is not only a legendary rapper and entrepreneur, but he’s also great at giving advice. In 2022, Shahidi graduated from Harvard University with a dual degree in Interdisciplinary Sociology and African American Studies. However, she says it might not have happened if not for Nas. The former Black-Ish star reveals she is a cousin of Nas, which explains why he was invested in her future.

In 2013 the Queens native launched the Nasir Jones Hiphop Fellowship at Harvard. The program was designed for scholars who “show exceptional creativity in connection with the musical genre.” So it’s no surprise that Nas contacted her mother years later to give the 24-year-old a nudge.

“He had the foresight to …[call] my Mama and [say] ‘Hey, I think that Yara would really enjoy coming,” she said. “I just remember it made such an impact on me that I worked so hard through high school to then be able to claim my spot at Harvard, but it started because of the experience he created. The actress added, “I think the one thing people know about him just through, even his music, is just how smart he is and he has such a deep passion for our culture and for education.”

“And so, the first time I got to step foot on Harvard’s campus was when he was announcing a fellowship for graduate students that were studying hip hop.” Later in the conversation, the actress discussed her new podcast, “The Optimist Project.” Each week, she and her mom/business partner, Keri Shahidi, will chat with changemakers who are “activating optimism.”

