What Y'all Trying to Say: T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Say They Both Have a Fear of Being 'Trapped'

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been spilling their guts about their relationship.

via: People

Speaking during the latest episode of their podcast, Amy & T.J., which was released Wednesday, the former Good Morning America co-anchors explained that they have cleithrophobia, which according to the Manhattan Center for Cognitive Behavioural Therapy is the fear of being trapped.

“There is two different ones,” Holmes, 46, began in the episode, which was titled ‘Trapped.’ “There’s a claustrophobia, that’s the fear of small spaces. Right? Okay, but then there’s also a different one called a cleithrophobia, I believe, which is actual fear of being trapped.”

“So if you’re claustrophobic, you see a small space, you see that elevator and you go, ’Oh God.’ And you get anxiety, that’s claustrophobia,” Holmes continued. “The other is, when I see the small space, I got no problem getting in that space. But if that buzzer goes off and I’m trapped in here now, it’s a totally different situation.”

Relating to what her co-host and boyfriend was describing, Robach, 50, then revealed that she too suffers from a phobia of being trapped.

“You just pulled that phobia out of thin air and it fully describes me and yet I’ve never heard it before,” she said.

Holmes went on to explain that cleithrophobia does not mean that one is “scared of the space itself,” instead they fear the “idea of being trapped in that space.”

“That could be a large room even, but it’s the fear of not having a way of getting out,” he continued.

“Yes you can’t get out, so that’s me, cleithrophobia,” Robach agreed. “I’m afraid of not being able to get out.”

The couple’s revelation comes after the duo confirmed that they’re still together following an emotionally tense episode of their podcast last week.